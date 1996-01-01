3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Chi Square Analysis
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
To determine whether there is a link between a gene and a disease, a researcher used a chi-square test. The obtained p-value was 0.03. What conclusions may be drawn from this outcome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is a strong connection between the gene and the disease.
B
There is no connection between the gene and the disease.
C
The sample size was too small to draw any conclusions.
D
To reach a decision, further data is needed.