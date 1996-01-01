2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mutation in a gene that occurred during fertilization in an egg or sperm cell is known as an "inherited cancer." Which of the options below gives people the best possible chance of survival?
A
chemotherapy
B
cancer screenings
C
healthy lifestyle choices
D
early diagnosis