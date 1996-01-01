5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
To map the bacterial chromosome in a single interrupted mating experiment, which of the following characteristics is necessary?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The conjugation of the Hfr and F- bacteria must begin separately in each pair.
B
The initial Hfr bacteria must be from different strains that share the same F factor integration site and orientation.
C
It is necessary to be able to remove aliquots of the bacteria that conjugate and halt mating at various times.
D
All of the above.