17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following enzymes ensures that the correct nucleotide is added to the expanding DNA strand by immediately removing the incorrect nucleotides?
A
DNA ligase
B
DNA endonuclease
C
DNA polymerase
D
RNA polymerase