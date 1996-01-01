1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
1. Introduction to Genetics Fundamentals of Genetics
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding mutation is true?
Which of the following statements regarding mutation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All types of mutation in a gene that codes for a certain protein lead to the protein being less efficient, resulting in genetic disorders.
B
Somatic mutations can occur in any of the cells of the body and therefore passed on to children.
C
Some types of mutations do not have any effect on the organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.
D
Both b and c.