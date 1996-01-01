1. Introduction to Genetics
Modern Genetics
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Patients with hemophilia, a rare genetic disorder, may bleed to death from a small wound due to a lack of clotting factors. Which of the following techniques is used to genetically engineer the clotting factors required for hemophilia treatment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polymerase chain reactions
B
Sanger sequencing
C
Gel electrophoresis
D
Recombinant DNA technology