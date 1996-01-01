2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
87PRACTICE PROBLEM
In pea plants, the height of pea plants, seed color, and seed shape are three independent events. The individual probabilities of the outcome of a cross between pea plants that are heterozygous for one particular trait are given as follows:
1. The probability of the pea plant being tall is 3/4, and that it is short is 1/4.
2. The probability of the pea plant having a round seed is 3/4 and having a wrinkled seed is 1/4.
3. The probability of the pea plant having a yellow seed is 3/4 and having a green seed is 1/4.
Two pea plants that are heterozygous for all three of the above traits are brought into the same cross. Calculate the probability of having a pea plant that is tall in height and has a seed with a yellow color and wrinkled shape.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3/64
B
9/64
C
27/64
D
1/64