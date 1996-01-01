2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bulldog dwarfism is a lethal genetic defect in which fetuses homozygous for the mutation in the ACAN gene have severe disproportionate dwarfism and are usually aborted around seven months of gestation. When two cattle that are heterozygous for the mutation are crossed, what is the probability that the offspring will be of the same genotype as the parents?
Bulldog dwarfism is a lethal genetic defect in which fetuses homozygous for the mutation in the ACAN gene have severe disproportionate dwarfism and are usually aborted around seven months of gestation. When two cattle that are heterozygous for the mutation are crossed, what is the probability that the offspring will be of the same genotype as the parents?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2
B
2/3
C
3/4
D
1