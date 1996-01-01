2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Mendel's Experiments and Laws
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If an individual affected by a genetic condition inherited two copies of the mutated gene, one from each parent, then the person is most likely affected by which of the following conditions?
If an individual affected by a genetic condition inherited two copies of the mutated gene, one from each parent, then the person is most likely affected by which of the following conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Autosomal dominant condition
B
X-linked recessive condition
C
Autosomal recessive condition
D
None of the above