Suppose in a pea garden, the crossing of parental peas (TTPP x ttpp) produces F1 progeny that is heterozygous for two traits (TtPp). The F1 dihybrid is then crossed to a pea that is homozygous recessive (ttpp) for the two traits and they produce the following offspring:



Tall and purple: 134

Tall and white: 85

Short and white: 56

Short and purple: 41



What is the recombination frequency between the two genes associated with the pea's height and flower color?