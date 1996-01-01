An interrupted mating experiment is used to study the distance between genes on a chromosome. In this experiment, conjugation between an Hfr strain and an F- strain is interrupted at specific time intervals, and the resulting cells are plated onto selective media. The phenotype of the resulting colonies is used to determine the order and distance of the genes on the chromosome.



In an experiment involving three different Hfr strains, the following data were obtained:



Hfr strain 1 oriT gene A gene B gene C

Duration (min) 0 2 7 10

Hfr strain 2 oriT gene A gene C gene B

Duration (min) 0 2 8 12

Hfr strain 3 oriT gene C gene B gene A

Duration (min) 0 3 8 15



What is the order of the genes on the chromosome in the donor strain?