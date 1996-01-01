5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding interrupted mating experiment in conjugation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The longer the time, the more genes are able to transfer from the conjugation tube.
B
Genes that are close to the origin of replication manage to transfer themselves to recipient bacteria.
C
The order of genes present in a bacterial genome can be determined.
D
All of the above.