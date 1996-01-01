2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a homozygous dominant pea plant with blue flower (BB) is cross-bred with a homozygous recessive pea plant with white flower (ww), What is the expected ratio of the genotype BB and Bw in the F2 progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1:1
B
1:2
C
1:3
D
2:2