3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Variations of Dominance
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about genes undergoing hypermorphic mutations?
Which of the following statements is true about genes undergoing hypermorphic mutations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They can have a partial loss of gene function.
B
They can have a complete loss of gene function.
C
They can produce more gene activity.
D
They can be translocated.