17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
UV radiation can create a mutagenic impact on an organism's DNA. The DNA repair mechanism in which the strand segment containing the damaged DNA region is removed and replaced by a new DNA segment is called:
A
Mismatch repair
B
Base excision repair
C
Nucleotide excision repair
D
Photoreactive repair