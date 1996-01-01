4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Chi Square and Linkage
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Chi Square and Linkage
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about molecular marker in genetics.
Identify the incorrect statement about molecular marker in genetics.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a small DNA segment that has unique identifiable properties.
B
It can differ between individuals in a population.
C
They are useful in identifying the subcellular localization of a protein.
D
RFLPs, STRs, and SNPs are examples of molecular markers.