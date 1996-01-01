1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
1. Introduction to Genetics Fundamentals of Genetics
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
What type of RNA adds short peptide tags onto proteins that have been synthesized incorrectly, labeling them for immediate degradation in bacteria?
What type of RNA adds short peptide tags onto proteins that have been synthesized incorrectly, labeling them for immediate degradation in bacteria?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Small nucleolar RNA (SnoRNA)
B
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
C
Small nuclear RNA (snRNA)
D
Transfer-messenger RNA (tm-RNA)