2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
Albinism is a genetic defect that affects the production of melanin in the body. In most cases, albinism has parents that do not show symptoms of the condition. People who have an affected gene but are not showing any symptoms are called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
hybrids
B
carriers
C
inbreeds
D
mutants