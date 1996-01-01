7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a specific DNA region contains a sequence of 5'-AGCTTCAG-3'. Which of the following choices provides the total number of covalent bonds present between nucleotides in the two strands strand?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10
B
20
C
14
D
16