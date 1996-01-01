1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
1. Introduction to Genetics Fundamentals of Genetics
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the chromosomal theory of inheritance, ________ are the vehicles of _________ that control all the heritable characteristics of an organism.
According to the chromosomal theory of inheritance, ________ are the vehicles of _________ that control all the heritable characteristics of an organism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
genes; chromosomes
B
chromosomes; genes
C
genes; alleles
D
chromosomes; gametes