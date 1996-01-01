3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Chi Square Analysis
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In conducting a chi-square test, which of the following is considered the null hypothesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is no difference between the expected and observed values.
B
There is a significant difference between the expected and observed values.
C
The expected values are equal to the observed values.
D
The data is insufficient to create a conclusion.