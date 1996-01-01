17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Chernobyl accident triggered the release of radioactive iodine (I131) into the environment. This radioactive contaminant caused an increased risk of cancer and other health-related problems among the exposed population. Which of the following is considered one of the main consequences of radioactive iodine exposure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
skin cancer
B
thyroid cancer
C
brain cancer
D
colon cancer