39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Paul Berg, a biochemist at Stanford, was one of the first to develop recombinant DNA technology. In his experimental design in 1974, Paul Berg cleaved (cut into fragments) the monkey virus SV40. He then cleaved the double helix of another virus; an antibacterial agent known as bacteriophage lambda. In the third step, he fastened DNA from the SV40 to DNA from the bacteriophage lambda. The final step involved placing the mutant genetic material into a laboratory strain of the E. coli bacterium. However, Berg did not complete his final step due to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The other researchers were concerned that the final step might produce cloned SV40 DNA that could get into the surrounding environment and infect lab workers. After that, these workers might get cancer.
B
Due to the possibility of biohazards, experiments like cloning DNA containing toxin genes were outlawed.
C
Large-scale recombinant DNA experiments that produced products that could be harmful to humans, animals, or plants were outlawed due to the inability of the then-current safety measures to contain the potential biohazards.
D
None of these.