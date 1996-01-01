11. Translation
Proteins
11. Translation Proteins
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The endoplasmic reticulum-associated degradation (ERAD) system is responsible for tagging proteins with _________, which marks them for degradation by the ___________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
kinase, lysosome
B
ubiquitin, lysosome
C
ubiquitin, proteasome
D
none of the above