16. Transposable Elements
Discovery of Transposable Elements
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA transposons are mobile genetic elements that can move around the genome of an organism. The mechanism through which they do so is called the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Copy- and-paste mechanism
B
Cut-and-paste mechanism
C
Innate releasing mechanism
D
RNA intermediate mechanism