1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
1. Introduction to Genetics Fundamentals of Genetics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the sequence of the template strand of the DNA when the sequence of mRNA is as follows:
5' AUGCUUAGUCAAAGUAAUUGA 3'
Identify the sequence of the template strand of the DNA when the sequence of mRNA is as follows:
5' AUGCUUAGUCAAAGUAAUUGA 3'
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5' AUGCUUAGUCAAAGUAAUUGA 3'
B
5' ATGCTTAGTCAAAGTAATTGA 3'
C
3' TACGAATCAGTTTCATTAACT 5'
D
3' UACGAAUCAGUUUCAUUAACU 5'