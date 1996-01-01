3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about complete dominance is true?
A
Heterozygous genotype can have the dominant phenotype.
B
Heterozygous genotype can have the recessive phenotype.
C
Heterozygous genotype can have a unique phenotype.
D
The presence of a recessive allele can mask the dominant allele.