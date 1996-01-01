7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
PRACTICE PROBLEM
To fit the DNA inside the nucleus, the DNA is wrapped around the histones forming the structure called nucleosomes. What makes the DNA strongly attached to histones?
A
Due to their charge differences
B
Due to their size differences
C
Due to hydrogen bonds
D
Due to their mass differences