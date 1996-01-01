10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Prokaryotes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The presence of a GC-rich sequence followed by a series of A residues in the DNA template strand results in the termination of transcription because:
The presence of a GC-rich sequence followed by a series of A residues in the DNA template strand results in the termination of transcription because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GC-rich sequence in the RNA transcript forms a stem-loop structure which destabilizes the RNA-DNA hybrid and causes the RNA polymerase to pause.
B
The series of U residues in the RNA transcript is weakly paired with the A residues in the DNA template strand.
C
The weak interactions between the U residues in the RNA transcript and A residues in the DNA template strand is unable to hold the RNA-DNA hybrid together, leading to transcription termination.
D
All of the above.