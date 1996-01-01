6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an X-linked disorder characterized by deletion/duplication in the dystrophin gene. Which of the following is true with regard to Duchenne muscular dystrophy:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Deletions or duplications that don't disrupt the reading of the dystrophin gene will result in a non-functional protein.
B
Frameshift mutations that include premature stop codons of the dystrophin gene will not affect the protein structure of dystrophin.
C
Females that carry the dystrophin mutation rarely express the disease.
D
All of the above