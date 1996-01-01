4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Chi Square and Linkage
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose we cross a flower that is heterozygous for two traits and a tester. It then yields offspring with the following configurations:
Parental combination 1: 72
Parental combination 2: 56
Recombinant 1: 46
Recombinant 2: 30
What is the recombination frequency?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
45%
B
20%
C
37%
D
50%