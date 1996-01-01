4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
We observed in the garden that green-seeded (G) peas are dominant over yellow-seeded (g) peas and purple-flowered (P) peas are dominant over white-flowered (p) peas. If we cross dominant true-breeding peas and recessive true-breeding peas, what will be the genotype of the offspring in the F1 progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GgPp
B
GGPP
C
ggpp
D
GgPP