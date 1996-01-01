9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
Which of the following statements is true regarding the difference between anaphase I of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis?
In contrast to Mitosis, in the anaphase I of meiosis, every chromosome's centromere divides.
While sister chromatids are separated during the anaphase of mitosis, homologous chromosomes are separated during anaphase I of meiosis.
Both a and b.
None of the above.