5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the meaning of the term genetic complementation in different contexts?
A
The term genetic complementation always has the same meaning in all contexts.
B
The term genetic complementation has different meanings in different contexts.
C
The term genetic complementation is not a well-defined concept in genetics.
D
The meaning of the term genetic complementation is determined by the specific experimental design.