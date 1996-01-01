5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about conjugation and transformation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For gene transfer, both processes require sex pili and F factor.
B
In conjugation DNA is transferred between cells via a tube, whereas in the transformation it is done by a virus.
C
The transformation process does not require sex pili or the F factor; only the conjugation process does.
D
Both b and c.