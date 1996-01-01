17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination DNA Repair
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following enzymes in Drosophila binds to thymine dimers produced by UV irradiation and uses visible light energy to break the bonds forming the dimer?
Which of the following enzymes in Drosophila binds to thymine dimers produced by UV irradiation and uses visible light energy to break the bonds forming the dimer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA polymerase
B
DNA methyltransferase
C
DNA ligase
D
Photolyase