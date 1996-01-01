21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the Hardy-Weinberg equation, p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1, what do the variables p, and q represent when calculating allele frequencies in a population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p represents the frequency of the homozygous alleles; q represents the frequency of the heterozygous alleles.
B
p represents the frequency of the recessive alleles; q represents the frequency of the dominant alleles.
C
p represents the frequency of the dominant alleles; q represents the frequency of the recessive alleles.
D
p represents the frequency of the heterozygous alleles; q represents the frequency of the homozygous alleles.