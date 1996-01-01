21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cystic fibrosis is a recessive genetic disease that is caused by mutations on both CFTR alleles. The frequency of the mutated allele in a population was found to be 0.01. What is the genotype frequency of the carriers?
Cystic fibrosis is a recessive genetic disease that is caused by mutations on both CFTR alleles. The frequency of the mutated allele in a population was found to be 0.01. What is the genotype frequency of the carriers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0001
B
0.0198
C
0.9801
D
1