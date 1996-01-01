1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____ refers to an organism's genetic constitution. The _____, on the other hand, is the physical appearance that is both influenced by genetic makeup and environmental conditions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Allele; genotype
B
Recessive; dominant
C
Heterozygosity; homozygosity
D
Genotype; phenotype