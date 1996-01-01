2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dominant X-linked trait is hypophosphatemic rickets. An individual with hypophosphatemic rickets marries a woman who is not genetically predisposed to the disorder. How likely is it that they have an unaffected daughter?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O%
B
25%
C
50%
D
100%