7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
Which of the following is not a distinction between DNA and RNA?
DNA contains deoxyribose, whereas RNA contains ribose sugar.
DNA contains thymine, whereas RNA contains uracil.
DNA is usually double-stranded, whereas RNA is single-stranded.
DNA is negatively charged, whereas RNA is positively charged.