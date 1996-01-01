17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a bypass mechanism that permits the DNA polymerase to duplicate beyond a damaged region in the DNA, perhaps introducing mutations?
Translesion synthesis (TLS)
Nucleotide excision repair (NER)
Base excision repair (BER)
Direct reversal (DR)