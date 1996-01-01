4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Overview
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose in Drosophila, the eye color and wing size genes are located on the same chromosome and separated by 25 map units. Allele B produces brown eyes and is dominant to b for blue eyes, and allele L produces large wings and is dominant to l for small wings.
A heterozygous individual with the genotype BL/bl produces gametes. Which of the following gives the frequency of parental genotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
100%
D
75%