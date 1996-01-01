4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
It has been observed that in the maize cross, only 7.8% of the double crossovers are observed, compared to an expected 9.7%. Which of the following phenomena is responsible for such an observation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Linkage
B
Epistasis
C
Coincidence
D
Interference