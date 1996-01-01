9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement best explains the reason for the lack of alternative alignments of sister chromatids of the replicated chromosomes during mitosis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To create a new combination of alleles
B
To facilitate crossing over
C
To ensure the production of two identical daughter cells
D
To ensure the exchange of genetic material