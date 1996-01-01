2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The S gene controls smooth versus wrinkled seed, the R gene controls red versus white seed, the W gene controls white versus purple flower, and the D gene controls short versus tall plants. What proportion of the progeny are expected to be smooth, red, white, and short if a pea plant with the genotype SsrrWwdd is crossed with a plant with the ssRrwwDd genotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50% smooth, 50% red, 50% white, and 50% short.
B
100% smooth, 100% red, 100% white, and 100% short.
C
0% smooth, 0% red, 0% white, and 0% short.
D
None of these.