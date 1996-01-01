2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
Sickle-cell anemia is a type of disorder that is caused by recessive genes in the autosomal chromosome. It is only expressed when the individual has:
A
at least one affected allele
B
two affected alleles
C
two dominant alleles
D
two wild-type alleles