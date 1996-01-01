9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the metaphase of mitosis, chromosomes line up along the equator of the cell. If a human cell in the metaphase of mitosis has 46 chromosomes, how many sister chromatids are present in the cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
92
B
46
C
23
D
60