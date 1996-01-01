3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Chi Square Analysis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dihybrid cross is made between two genes exhibiting epistasis; the F2 generation produces 68 individuals with the dominant phenotype and 28 individuals with the recessive phenotype. If the expected ratio is 9:3:4, what is the chi-square value for this set of data?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.1
B
16.2
C
22.3
D
28.4