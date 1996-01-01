21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Differential reproductive fitness is one of the key features of natural selection. Which of the following states its consequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
More of some alleles are passed on to the next generation.
B
All alleles will maintain an equal frequency from one generation to the next.
C
All organisms with genetic mutations are eliminated in the next generation.
D
None of the options is correct